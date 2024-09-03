MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Steven Bergwijn joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad from Ajax

The Saudi Pro League side will pay more than 21 million euros for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Dutch outfit was valid until June 2027.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 09:22 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Steven Bergwijn has represented the Netherlands 35 times, scoring eight goals.
Steven Bergwijn has represented the Netherlands 35 times, scoring eight goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Steven Bergwijn has represented the Netherlands 35 times, scoring eight goals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Ittihad has signed winger Steven Bergwijn from Ajax Amsterdam, both clubs said on Monday.

The Saudi Pro League side will pay more than 21 million euros for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Dutch outfit was valid until June 2027, Ajax said.

The Netherlands international joined Ajax from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2022 for 31.25 million euros, becoming the most expensive transfer in Eredivisie history.

“Steven and Ajax have made no secret of the fact that, if a good offer came from abroad, he would make the move,” Ajax technical director Alex Kroes told the club website.

“That has now happened at the last minute, giving the club the necessary financial flexibility to hopefully bring in a suitable replacement in the short term,” he added.

ALSO READ | Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement

Bergwijn won the Dutch top flight three times with PSV Eindhoven between 2015 and 2018.

He represented the Netherlands 35 times, scoring eight goals, having made his debut in October 2018 in a 3-0 win over Germany in Nations League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Steven Bergwijn /

Ajax /

Al Ittihad /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Steven Bergwijn joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Fire alarm briefly stops fourth-round matches, Hawkeye affected
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula beats Diana Shnaider to reach seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev swats aside Nuno Borges to reach quarters
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Steven Bergwijn joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
    Reuters
  3. UEFA sets cap on away fan ticket prices in Europe
    Reuters
  4. Spalletti vows to build a new Italy after Euro 2024 disappointment
    Reuters
  5. ISL has been one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime: Sunil Chhetri
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Steven Bergwijn joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad from Ajax
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Fire alarm briefly stops fourth-round matches, Hawkeye affected
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula beats Diana Shnaider to reach seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev swats aside Nuno Borges to reach quarters
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Clinical Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova to cruise into quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment