Live

Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in action, Bhagyashri in shotput final soon

Paris 2024 Paralympics, Live Updates: Follow live scores and updates from the Indian events during Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Tuesday, September 3.

Updated : Sep 03, 2024 12:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Indian events during Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics on Monday, September 2.

  • September 03, 2024 12:31
    While we wait for action to begin, here’s a look at the full list on Indian results from Day 5

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Full list of Indian results on September 2

    A compilation of all the results of the Indian events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Day 5, September 2.

  • September 03, 2024 12:23
    First event of the day - Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification

    Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will be in action for India in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1, which begins at 1:00 pm IST.

    Top 8 from the event will qualify for the final of the event. 

  • September 03, 2024 12:17
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the Jio Cinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel. 

  • September 03, 2024 12:04
    Here are all the Indians in action today

    Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — September 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: On September 3, Indian athletes will be in action in para archery, para shooting and para athletics.

  • September 03, 2024 12:03
    Stay tuned!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

