Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in action, Bhagyashri in shotput final soon

September 03, 2024 12:23

First event of the day - Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will be in action for India in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1, which begins at 1:00 pm IST.

Top 8 from the event will qualify for the final of the event.