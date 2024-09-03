Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in action, Bhagyashri in shotput final soon

- September 03, 2024 12:23First event of the day - Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Qualification
Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will be in action for India in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1, which begins at 1:00 pm IST.
Top 8 from the event will qualify for the final of the event.
- September 03, 2024 12:17LIVE STREAMING INFO
The events of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available for streaming on the Paralympic Games Youtube channel. Select events will also be available to stream on the Jio Cinema app and Doordarshan Sports TV Channel.
- September 03, 2024 12:04Here are all the Indians in action today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of action from Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. Stay tuned as we take you through all the Indians in action today!
