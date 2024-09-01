WBBL draft: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana among six Indians picked for upcoming Women’s Big Bash League

Six Indian cricketers, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, will be part of the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), starting October 27, after being picked by different teams.

While Mandana was pre-signed by Adelaide Strikers, Dayalan Hemalatha will play the league for the first time after the top-order batter was drafted by the Perth Scorchers, where she will add firepower to its line-up.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia will also make her WBBL debut after being picked up by the Melbourne Stars, where she’ll join national teammate Deepti Sharma.

ALSO READ | Samit Dravid included in India U-19 squad for Australia multi-format serie

India all-rounder Shikha Pandey has been picked up by Brisbane Heat, where she is expected to inject much-needed pace into the squad and add plenty as a powerful middle-to-lower-order batter.

Pandey will be available for the entire season as she is not part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. She joins Jemimah Rodrigues in Brisbane Heat’s squad.

The WBBL will start on October 27 in Adelaide with a match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.