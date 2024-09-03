MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics Shooting LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification action soon

Shooting Live Updates, Paris Paralympics 2024: Catch all the scores and live updates from the shooting events on Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics events on Tuesday, September 2024.

Updated : Sep 03, 2024 12:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events from Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics events on Tuesday, September 2024. 

  • September 03, 2024 12:27
    Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?

    Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

  • September 03, 2024 12:10
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events of Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Stay Tuned as we take you through all the action starting with the women’s 50m rifle 3p qualification round.

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

