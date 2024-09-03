Paralympics Shooting LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Day 6: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification action soon

- September 03, 2024 12:27Where to watch Paris Paralympics in India?
Live telecast of the Paris Paralympics is available on DD Sports channel while live streaming is available on Jio Cinema as well as the official YouTube channel of Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.
- September 03, 2024 12:10Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events of Day 6 of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Stay Tuned as we take you through all the action starting with the women’s 50m rifle 3p qualification round.
