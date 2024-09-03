MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 6, Medals Tally LIVE Updates: India at 15th spot with three gold medals; China leads with 43 golds

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Sep 03, 2024 12:38 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Antil of India during the medal ceremony of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Sumit Antil of India during the medal ceremony of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Antil of India during the medal ceremony of the Men’s Javelin Throw - F64 Final on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Paris Paralympics 2024 got underway with the official opening ceremony on August 28 (events starting from August 29) and will conclude on September 8.

China maintains a healthy lead at the top with 87 medals. Great Britain is second in the standings while USA is third with 29 and 13 gold medals, respectively.

Sumit Antil won India’s third gold medal in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a Paralympic record of 70.59m.

Nitesh Kumar won gold in para badminton men’s singles SL3. Later, Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively in the women’s singles SU5 event. Nithya Sre defeated Rani Marlina of Indonesia to clinch bronze in women’s singles SH6 category to take India’s tally to 15 medals.

READ | Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 6

India’s eighth medal at Paris Paralympics 2024 came with Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men’s discus F56 final.

Suhas Yathiraj lost to Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match in men’s singles SL4 category. Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar defeated Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina 156-155 in the bronze medal match. This will be India’s second para archery medal after Harvinder Singh won bronze in Tokyo.

Yesterday, Nishad Kumar finished second in the men’s high jump T47 final and Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 event.

India also has four medals in shooting with Avani Lekhara bagging a gold and Mona Agarwal winning bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Manish Narwal bagged silver in men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Rubina Francis won bronze in the P2 Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 .

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris features 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 43 30 14 87
2 Great Britain 29 15 10 54
3 USA 13 19 10 42
4 Brazil 12 8 18 38
5 France 11 10 13 34
6 Australia 8 9 12 29
7 Italy 8 7 13 28
8 Netherlands 7 3 4 14
9 Uzbekistan 6 4 4 14
10 Ukraine 5 12 18 35
15 India 3 5 7 15

Updated till September 3, 12:15 PM IST

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

