ICC monitors security situation in Bangladesh, venue of women’s T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Police imposed curfew and military forces patrolled Dhaka on Saturday after violence escalated in the capital and elsewhere over protests by students, demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 16:13 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has been keeping a watch on the security situation in Bangladesh, the venue of the women’s T20 World Cup later this October.

The Bangladesh Police imposed curfew and military forces patrolled Dhaka on Saturday after violence escalated in the capital and elsewhere over protests by students, demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs.

“We have independent security monitoring across the world. So, yes, we are keeping a watch on it (the situation in Bangladesh),” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Australia is the most successful team in the women’s T20 World Cup winning the tournament a record six times in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023.

England and the West Indies won the event once each, while India under Harmanpreet Kaur will look to grab its maiden title.

India is currently playing in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, and pacer Renuka Singh had said the team was using the tournament as a preparation for the ICC showpiece.

“The Asia Cup is important for us because after this we don’t have many matches (ahead of T20 WC) and we will have to rely on practice,” she said. “So, this is a learning experience for us, and the conditions (in Bangladesh) could be similar. So, this is a good chance for us to get ready for the World Cup.”

