The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-player Indian team for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the UAE.

Harmanpreet Kaur is named the skipper, while Smriti Mandhana has been chosen as her deputy.

Wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness.

The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

India will open its campaign against New Zealand.

The Women In Blue are also scheduled to play two warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.