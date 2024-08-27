MagazineBuy Print

India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup: Full list of players, travelling reserves

BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-player squad for the Indian team for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be held in UAE.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 12:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Indian team in the women’s T20 World Cup.
Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Indian team in the women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Indian team in the women’s T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-player Indian team for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the UAE.

Harmanpreet Kaur is named the skipper, while Smriti Mandhana has been chosen as her deputy. 

Wicket-keeper batter Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Shreyanka Patil were also included in the squad subject to fitness.

The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

India will open its campaign against New Zealand. 

The Women In Blue are also scheduled to play two warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.

Indian Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, S. Sajeevan
Travelling reserves
Uma Chetry, Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

