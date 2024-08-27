Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers

India batter Smriti Mandhana will play for Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the team announced on Tuesday.

“I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers,” Mandhana said on joining the team.

The Strikers are coached by Luke Williams, who was at the helm of the Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru which won the Women’s Premier League title in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Luke [Williams]. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I’m looking forward to building on that,” she added.

The southpaw has played for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in the previous seasons of the WBBL.

Mandhana averages 28.86 in women’s T20Is at a strike rate of 122.51. She has also scored 26 half-centuries.