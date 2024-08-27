MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers

The southpaw has played for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in the previous seasons of the WBBL.

Published : Aug 27, 2024 08:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a match against South Africa.
India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during a match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India batter Smriti Mandhana will play for Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the team announced on Tuesday.

“I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers,” Mandhana said on joining the team.

The Strikers are coached by Luke Williams, who was at the helm of the Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru which won the Women’s Premier League title in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Luke [Williams]. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I’m looking forward to building on that,” she added.

The southpaw has played for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in the previous seasons of the WBBL.

Mandhana averages 28.86 in women’s T20Is at a strike rate of 122.51. She has also scored 26 half-centuries.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Big Bash League /

Smriti Mandhana /

Adelaide Strikers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  5. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Updated: Full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana replaces Nida Dar as Pakistan skipper; Sadaf Shamas makes 15 member squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia A beats India A by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Big Bash: Smriti Mandhana to play for Adelaide Strikers
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in first round
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win; Fabregas-coached Como gets first point in two decades
    AP
  4. US Open 2024: Former champion Thiem has no regrets after signing off from U.S. Open
    Reuters
  5. PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment