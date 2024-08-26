ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward

Shikhar Dhawan’s retirement from all forms of the game is going to leave the sport poorer than before. The ever-smiling, ever-positive Shikhar, also fondly called ‘Gabbar’, was a player of enormous talent. But as befalls opening batters, a lean series or tournament can mean the selectors wielding the axe. In later years, injuries were part of Shikhar’s career, which seldom allowed him to fully display his skill and probably helped him make the decision to quit the game while he was still enjoying being part of the circuit.

Taking that call is the hardest thing to do. But when the body tells the mind, ‘Enough, enough’, then that’s the right time to go. Retired cricketers today have many more avenues open to stay connected with the game, and Shikhar could well avail of them. There’s no doubt that whatever he chooses to do, he will do it with the same cheer that he brought to the game and was loved by teammates and fans for.

On the field, with Test matches being played around the same time in different parts of the world, the red-ball game is back in the news. Along with that also comes the news of a special Test match fund being planned by the ICC to help some countries that are struggling to sustain the longer format. Ever since the Indian broadcasters as well as corporate sponsors came to the fore, the various cricket boards have gotten more money than ever before from the ICC.

Still looking at the neighbours’ garden and then comparing it to yours is an old human quirk. With it come the complaints and excuses about why they are not getting the same as the others. It would be worthwhile to do a forensic audit of where the ICC’s revenue share to the various boards goes. That would be far more revealing and could well nullify the case of giving additional share to the usual moaners. Make no mistake, whatever share the various boards are getting is more than enough to run the game in their countries and still have something left over. Depending on getting an increasing share of the ICC pie makes for lazy administration, for then, they just have to enjoy the perks of office without looking to strengthen the game in their country.

That said, it is a good idea for the ICC to suggest that the home team should bear the hotel and internal travel costs of the visiting country’s team. That can be a big relief for some, for sure, and would help them balance their budget to a great extent. Clearly, there has to be a minimum standard set for hotels and travel; otherwise, like it happened in the past, some boards will get away by accommodating visiting teams in places no better than college hostels. If the ICC does set up a fund, then that’s a big step forward. However, determining the playing fees would be best left to the discretion of individual boards. Standards of living vary from country to country, so having one fixed fee may not be such a good idea.

In all probability, Jay Shah will be the next ICC president. Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women, players worldwide will benefit. When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to go for a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the media of the Old Powers that Barclay’s decision had been forced by Shah. Only when the perennial cribbers were questioned about what the representatives of their Old Powers were doing did it suddenly occur to them that if indeed Barclay was forced to not seek a third term, then what were their own representatives at the ICC doing at the meeting? Where were their voices of objection? And if there were none, then they were as culpable as the one they were unnecessarily pointing a finger at. It’s called the Tall poppy syndrome as well as the realisation that they don’t run the international game anymore.

The way Indian cricket has shaped up over the years is also a tribute to the BCCI and its administration. The kind of cricket that the teams, both men and women, have been playing is another huge reason why the sport is flourishing in India. If the team was not winning, the sponsors would stay away. Terrific teamwork from both the players and the administrators explains why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state. May it always remain so.