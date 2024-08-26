The Roshanara Club in Delhi holds an iconic place in India’s cricket history. It was here that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was founded, and the venue has hosted numerous first-class matches. In one such game in 2010, Shikhar Dhawan learnt an unforgettable lesson that would shape his career.

While leading a depleted Delhi team against the Railways, Dhawan, with a comfortable target of 136, played a shot that gave him nightmares for a season or two. His outrageous shot, a wild heave off seamer Anureet Singh, cost him his wicket and Delhi the match. As the only international player on the team, Dhawan had a huge role, but a moment of madness left him the most embarrassed person on the field as Delhi tasted defeat.

Dhawan did not shy away from assuming the responsibility and vowed not to play aerial shots for some time. “ Lift nahi maarni hai (I will not lift the ball),” he told Delhi team coach Manoj Prabhakar. Matters flared up in the team dressing room, but then it dawned on Prabhakar and Dhawan that they hailed from the same club (Sonnet). Both buried their issues at the Roshanara Club.

Dhawan’s determination was far stronger than the challenge he faced. He knew how to stay buoyant. In 2011–12, his scores of 177 and 155 in the Irani Cup match against Rajasthan in Jaipur reignited his confidence, which had been dormant for some time.

His Test debut in 2013 at 27 against Australia was a feat documented by accomplished journalists, coaches, and the many eyes who have longed to witness his stunning demonstrations throughout his career. “I was not surprised,” gushed his state coach, Vijay Dahiya. “He has the time to adjust and the range of shots to make a mockery of the opposition.”

He successfully filled the void left by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. It was almost like nothing had changed, and his ballooning confidence left the Australian side starstruck. One may not be stretching far to say they did not even realise it was his debut. Along with his kit, he brought along the same aggression and control that Sehwag was known for. A spectacular 187 was an innings that is hard to erase from memory.

Barnstorming start: Shikhar Dhawan made a stunning Test debut in 2013, scoring a century off just 85 balls against Australia in Mohali - the fastest by a debutant. He finished with a match-winning 187. | Photo Credit: PTI

It’s hard to overlook the similarity and happenstance of Dhawan stepping in to fill Sehwag’s shoes. Both shared the dressing room for Delhi and the North Zone and scored centuries on their Test debuts. Their sharp hand-eye coordination matched their instinct to be aggressive when the situation called for it.

Dhawan owed it to his coaches for correcting his form and style at the right time. He was not a side-on batsman. His prudence helped him respect Prabhakar’s suggestion to close his stance, which worked wonders. Dhawan got the balance right, which was sufficient to turn the keen eyes of the selectors towards his game and his promise to deliver high-class batting for his country.

Known to be resilient under pressure and someone who never shied away from a good challenge, Dhawan loved to field at short leg. In this position, the fielder must quickly react to catch the batter off-guard nearby. This position makes one vulnerable to injuries, so newcomers are usually coaxed into fielding that close. But Dhawan had his intentions. Perched right next to the batters, he could quickly resort to a light sprinkle of hazing to break their concentration.

Dhawan was conferred the moniker Gabbar since he used to repeat the dialogues of the famous movie character in the Bollywood film Sholay within the batter’s earshot. A lip injury prevented him from shaving, giving him the excuse to grow his moustache. Once his fans started emulating the same fashion, he had all the reason to brandish it and make it part of his persona. The slap on the thigh was a typical Dhawan expression to celebrate.

Known for his upbeat attitude throughout the cricket circle, Dhawan greeted you with a firm handshake, welcomed you home with a warm smile, and even spotted a dear friend from afar in a bustling crowd to rush and hug them tight. In the words of Ashish Nehra, “We call him Shikhar befiqar. Have you ever seen him under pressure? I have not. It is not easy to tackle international challenges with such an attitude. If you talk to Shikhar, the toughest of cricket is nothing but a minor obstacle.”

Dhawan had come to Roshanara following a disappointing ODI (in Visakhapatnam) against Australia, where he was out second ball for nothing. He had toiled to gain a place in the Indian team and was discouraged when he was ignored for a long time in 2012. The failure to keep his place in the Indian squad tormented him. “I would ask myself, ‘Am I good enough to play at the international level?’ I knew I had the talent; I was working hard like anyone else, but something was missing,” Dhawan once recalled.

His coach, Tarak Sinha, was perturbed when Dhawan spoke about quitting the game. For Madan Sharma, the coach dedicated to working with Dhawan at Sonnet, it was a challenging phase. But Dhawan returned to his rightful place with that extraordinary Test debut in Mohali.

With a philosophical bent, Dhawan loved to analyse his game and character. “I criticise myself and appreciate myself. I am my best friend. I love cricket, but I have learnt that one can be in love and still be detached. If I am dropped from the India team, I can’t let it bring me down. It will hurt big time, but then there is life outside cricket, too,” he said once.

His life outside of cricket is a lovable world. Charity and friendship matter to him. His competitive flair on the field is reflected in his profound calmness off it. He learnt to play the flute and aspired to perform on a public platform. Retirement at 38 would give Dhawan the time to achieve his ambition.