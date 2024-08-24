MagazineBuy Print

Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international, domestic cricket

Dhawan has not featured for the Indian men’s national team since playing in an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2022.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 07:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shikhar Dhawan of India.
Shikhar Dhawan of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shikhar Dhawan of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian better Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday.

The 38-year-old conveyed his decision through a video posted on social media. He has not featured for the Indian men’s national team since playing in an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2022.

“It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India,” he said.

“I am standing at a point in my life where when I look back, I see only memories, and when I look ahead, I see a new world. I had just one goal in life, to play for India, and I made it happen,” he added.

After making his ODI debut in 2010, Dhawan played 167 matches and scored 6793 runs, including 17 centuries.

He played his first Test in 2013 against Australia at Mohali and scored a century on his debut. He has gone on to play 33 more Test matches for India, amassing 2315 runs.

He has also played 222 IPL matches for various franchises, scoring 6769 runs, including two hundreds and 51 half-centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan

