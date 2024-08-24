Australian Josh Hazlewood to miss Scotland T20 internationals with calf injury

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia’s three-match Twenty20 international series against Scotland next month with a calf injury.

Hazlewood has been replaced in the squad by Riley Meredith, who last played for Australia in 2021, but is expected to return for T20 and one day international matches against England, which begin on September 11.

The Australians start their series against Scotland on September 4 in Edinburgh.

Mitch Marsh will captain Australia during the tour after Pat Cummins was given time off to rest ahead of a summer programme featuring a five-test series against India.

Australia is looking to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy from the visitor when the series begins on November 22 in Perth, with further tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before the teams head to Sydney for the final match from January 3.