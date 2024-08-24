MagazineBuy Print

Australian Josh Hazlewood to miss Scotland T20 internationals with calf injury

Hazlewood has been replaced in the squad by Riley Meredith, who last played for Australia in 2021.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 10:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia’s fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. | Photo Credit: AP

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia’s three-match Twenty20 international series against Scotland next month with a calf injury.

Hazlewood has been replaced in the squad by Riley Meredith, who last played for Australia in 2021, but is expected to return for T20 and one day international matches against England, which begin on September 11.

The Australians start their series against Scotland on September 4 in Edinburgh.

ALSO REAd | From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India

Mitch Marsh will captain Australia during the tour after Pat Cummins was given time off to rest ahead of a summer programme featuring a five-test series against India.

Australia is looking to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy from the visitor when the series begins on November 22 in Perth, with further tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before the teams head to Sydney for the final match from January 3.

Latest on Sportstar

