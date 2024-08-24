MagazineBuy Print

SA vs WI, 1st T20I: Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies wins by seven wickets

West Indies’ top three batters crashed the ball to all parts of the ground at the Brian Lara Stadium and reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 08:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls,.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls,. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls,. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls to ease West Indies to a seven-wicket Twenty20 International win over South Africa in Trinidad on Friday as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being sent into bat, South Africa, without several of its regular players who have been rested, posted 174-7 in its 20 overs.

But it never looked enough as the West Indies’ top three batters crashed the ball to all parts of the ground at the Brian Lara Stadium and reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

The destructive Pooran launched seven sixes to go with two fours as he finished off the innings in style.

But the platform was laid by an 84-run opening stand between Alick Athanaze (40 from 30 balls) and Shai Hope (51 from 36 balls) before both were dismissed by South African seamer Ottneil Baartman (2-30).

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international, domestic cricket

South Africa handed a debut to fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who at the age of 18 years and 137 days is the youngest to play in a T20 International for his country.

He grabbed his first wicket when he dismissed West Indies captain Rovman Powell (7), caught at cover.

South Africa slumped to 42-5 in its innings before a 71-run sixth wicket partnership between Tristan Stubbs (76 from 42 balls) and Patrick Kruger (44 from 32 balls) took it to a respectable total.

Seamer Matthew Forde was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-27, while Shamar Joseph returned figures of 2-40.

The second match in the series will be at the same venue on Sunday.

