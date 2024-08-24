MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL, 1st Test: Jamie Smith hits maiden test century to put England in command against Sri Lanka

Starting a windy day with a 23-run lead with four first-innings wickets left, Smith moved from 72 not out to 111 off 148 balls, the 24-year-old becoming the youngest wicketkeeper to score a test hundred for England.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 07:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Jamie Smith celebrates reaching his century.
England's Jamie Smith celebrates reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jamie Smith celebrates reaching his century. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England was closing in on victory over a gritty Sri Lanka in the first test with the visitor on 204-6 in its second innings at the end of the third day at Old Trafford on Friday-a slender lead of 82.

Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56 not out) led a stubborn rearguard action as Sri Lanka managed to wipe off the 122 deficit from the first innings.

But England, who was earlier bowled out for 358 with Jamie Smith making his maiden test century, will be odds-on to take the lead in the three-match series on Saturday.

Starting a windy day with a 23-run lead with four first-innings wickets left, Smith moved from 72 not out to 111 off 148 balls, the 24-year-old becoming the youngest wicketkeeper to score a test hundred for England.

Gus Atkinson departed on 20 after being caught behind for debutant fast bowler Milan Rathnayake’s first test wicket and Smith went three overs later as wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal did well to hold on to a slight edge on a wide delivery from left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international, domestic cricket

Tail-enders Mark Wood and Matthew Potts then shared a stand of 33 to build England’s lead.

Sri Lanka, given a few overs to bat before lunch, made a dreadful start as Nishan Madushka was bowled by Chris Woakes for a duck before Atkinson had Kusal Mendis caught behind by Smith, also without scoring to leave on one for two.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Mathews dug in after lunch as Sri Lanka edged towards parity but the visitor fell to 95 for four with Chandimal also retired hurt after a blow to the thumb.

Mathews proved obdurate before he was eventually got a leading edge off the bowling of Woakes and was caught by a diving Matthew Potts at point.

Milan Rathnayake was caught in the deep for 10 but Mendis was still there at stumps to give Sri Lanka some hope.

England /

Sri Lanka

