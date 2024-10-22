Champions League 2024-25: Flick calm despite Barcelona’s dire Bayern Munich record

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday he is not worried by the club’s recent struggles against Champions League opponent Bayern Munich.

The German giants have beaten Barcelona in each of their last six meetings and the Catalans have failed to score in the last four of those.

When Flick was coach of Bayern, it thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals.

“The past doesn’t matter, the present is what’s important,” Flick told reporters before Wednesday’s group stage clash against Vincent Kompany’s visiting side.

“Whatever happened in the past we can’t change, we can only influence what happens tomorrow. Of course we want to try and beat Bayern Munich.”

Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 and last reached the semifinals in 2019.

Flick won a remarkable six titles with the Bundesliga leaders in 2020 and has quickly improved revived Barcelona after arriving in Spain this summer.

Barca are top of the Spanish league and face their biggest tests of the season this week against Bayern and then at rivals Real Madrid on Saturday in La Liga.

“Bayern are a team in good form with a lot of confidence, they’re a top, top team with great players,” said Flick.

“We want to test ourselves against the best - it’s a Champions League game against Bayern Munich, it’s going to be great.

“(I had) a great time there, with great memories, but I’m living a new chapter now at Barca.”

Spanish media have reported La Liga want to play Barcelona’s December match against Atletico Madrid in Miami, but Flick would not be drawn on the idea.

“As somebody that doesn’t live in the past or the future, that is too far in the future,” he said. “I don’t know how these things get decided, but the focus right now is on Bayern, I’m very sorry.”