Real Madrid vs Dortmund LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs BVB in UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid is coming off a surprising 1-0 loss at Lille, the defending champions’ first defeat in the competition since the semifinals in the 2022-23 season.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 15:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in their previous clash in the UEFA Champions League clash, the finale.
Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in their previous clash in the UEFA Champions League clash, the finale. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Ian Maatsen in action with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde in their previous clash in the UEFA Champions League clash, the finale. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It’s the best in Spain against German football royalty in the latest round of games in the Champions League.

A rematch of last season’s final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is the headliner on Tuesday, before Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the next chapter of what has been a fairly one-sided rivalry in Europe’s top club competition.

All four teams have been European champions inside the last 30 years and they’ve made mixed starts to this season’s revamped format.

Dortmund has won both of their opening matches — 3-0 at Club Brugge and 7-1 at home to Celtic — to be the early leader and top scorer of the league stage, which sees all 36 teams play eight matches: four at home and four away.

RELATED: Mentality alone not enough to survive against Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin

Just like last season when reaching the Champions League final against the odds before losing to Madrid, Dortmund has been far more impressive in Europe than in the Bundesliga. Indeed, after thrashing Celtic, Dortmund lost at Union Berlin four days later.

Madrid, meanwhile, is coming off a surprising 1-0 loss at Lille, the defending champions’ first defeat in the competition since the semifinals in the 2022-23 season.

(with inputs from AP)

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for a 9 pm local time kick-off on October 22 (12:30 am IST).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

