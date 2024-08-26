MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out

Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 11:22 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Darcie Brown of Australia during a practice session in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Darcie Brown of Australia during a practice session in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Darcie Brown of Australia during a practice session in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Pacer Darcie Brown, who has recovered from her foot injury, was on Monday named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup even as the defending champion left out experienced spinner Jess Jonassen.

Brown, who pulled out of the tour of Bangladesh in March due to a foot injury, is now fully fit and will be joined by fellow pacer Tayla Vlaeminck.

“The pace duo of Tayla and Darcie is one we’ve been wanting to unleash for a while and is a real point of difference for us,” selection chief Shawn Flegler said.

The team, which will be vying for a fourth consecutive T20 title, will be led by Alyssa Healy while Tahlia McGrath will be her deputy in the tournament beginning in the UAE on October 3. “This is the first time in a long time we’ve had our entire contract list available for selection ahead of a World Cup and it’s resulted in a really stable and balanced squad,” Flegler said.

“It’s the first time Alyssa will have the reins at a World Cup and we’ve already seen what her and Tahlia bring from a leadership perspective, so it’s exciting for them to have this opportunity to lead their country on the biggest stage,” Flegler added.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris have also recovered from their injuries.

Molineux was forced to pull out of The Hundred having suffered an acute rib fracture after being struck by a ball while batting in the off season while Harris had suffered a calf injury.

However, left-arm spinner Jonassen has been left out of the squad again despite being the joint highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League and the third-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred earlier this month.

“Jess Jonassen is again unlucky to miss out but we’ve been impressed with the way she’s bounced back and we’ll continue to monitor her form ahead of the home summer,” Flegler said.

She will miss a T20 World Cup for the first time since her debut in 2012, having featured in five tournament wins since then.

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield will play in her first World Cup and Flegler said she will be “a real x-factor” within an experienced squad.

Australia will play three T20Is against New Zealand next month in the run up to the T20 World Cup. All-rounder Heather Graham, who won’t travel to the UAE, will be the only addition to the squad for the series against New Zealand.

FULL SQUAD
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Australia Women /

Darcie Brown /

Jess Jonassen /

Alyssa Healy /

Tahlia McGrath /

Sophie Molineux /

Grace Harris /

Phoebe Litchfield

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  3. Farewell Gabbar, thanks for the blockbuster entertainment
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to BMW Championship winner and on to East Lake
    AP
  5. Juventus signs Argentina’s Gonzalez from Fiorentina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana replaces Nida Dar as Pakistan skipper; Sadaf Shamas makes 15 member squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia A beats India A by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test
    PTI
  4. Australia A Women vs India A Women: India A stares at defeat against Australia A after crumbling to spin
    PTI
  5. Spinners Minnu, Priya wreck Australia Women as India in command after Day 1 of unofficial Test
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  3. Farewell Gabbar, thanks for the blockbuster entertainment
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. Keegan Bradley goes from last man in to BMW Championship winner and on to East Lake
    AP
  5. Juventus signs Argentina’s Gonzalez from Fiorentina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment