Australia A beats India A by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test

Incisive bowling by Tess Flintoff (3/39) and Charli Knott (3/34), who both grabbed three wickets each, helped Australia A defeat India A by 45 runs in the unofficial one-off women’s Test here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 289, India A was bundled out for 243 as it managed to add just 94 runs to the overnight score of 149 for 6 on day 4 of the contest.

Overnight batters Raghvi Bist (26) and Uma Chetry (47) played cautiously and added 61 valuable runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Flintoff, bringing the last recognised India A partnership to an end.

Bist, who emerged as one of the most dependable batters in the multi-format series, too departed in the same over with right-arm pacer Flintoff disturbing the woodwork, as India A slumped to 212/8.

Flintoff then provided the lethal blow four balls later to castle Bisht. All-rounder Sayali Satghare put up a fight with a 36-ball 21 but it was not enough on the day.

Australia A had put the visitor on the mat on day three on Saturday with the home team’s spin attack leaving India A at a precarious 149/6.

Chasing a victory target of 289, built around Maddy Darke’s unbeaten 105, India A looked to build a foundation but rival spinners — Charli Knott (3/34), Grace Parsons (2/37) and Lilly Mills (1/25) — struck in regular intervals. The visitor lost five wickets for just 42 runs across 21 overs.

At stumps, Bist (16) and Chetry (10) were at the crease with India A still needing 140 runs to win with four wickets in hand.