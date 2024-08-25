MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana replaces Nida Dar as Pakistan skipper; Sadaf Shamas makes 15 member squad

Nida is going through a lean patch and the team under her suffered T20I and ODI series defeats in England before making a semi-final exit in the Women’s Asia Cup last month.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 15:10 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: X @TheRealPCB
infoIcon

Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: X @TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in UAE from October 3-20 and has named 22-year-old Fatima Sana as its captain.

Fatima will replace Nida Dar as the skipper. The 37-year-old Nida is going through a lean patch and the team under her suffered T20I and ODI series defeats in England before making a semi-final exit in the Women’s Asia Cup last month.

The selectors however have retained Nida in the squad that has at least 10 players who appeared in the last edition of the global showpiece.

Bowling allrounder Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan emerging and domestic sides.

She also captained Pakistan to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over in Christchurch, in December 2023.

Pakistan have been clubbed with Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Pakistan squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper); Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani.

