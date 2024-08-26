MagazineBuy Print

WI vs SA, 2nd T20I: West Indies wins to secure series victory after South Africa stumbles in run chase

West Indies scored 179-6 after being asked to bat first in the second T20, accelerating from 111-4 after 14 overs, while South Africa folded for 149 in reply.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 09:13 IST , TAROUBA

AP
Romario Shepherd (L) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks.
Romario Shepherd (L) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Romario Shepherd (L) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies smashed 13 sixes in its innings to beat South Africa by 30 runs on Sunday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and secured the Twenty20 international series with a game to spare.

West Indies scored 179-6 after being asked to bat first in the second T20, accelerating from 111-4 after 14 overs. Shai Hope hit a 22-ball 41 with two fours and four sixes. Captain Rovman Powell contributed 35 runs, also in 22 balls, with three sixes.

South Africa was all out for 149 with two balls remaining despite a strong start of 57-0 after just four overs. But the chase faltered and, at 138-6, South Africa needed 42 runs off the last four overs. Opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with an 18-ball 44 which included two of his team’s six sixes before he was bowled by Romario Shepherd, who took 3-15 in four overs. Shamar Joseph returned 3-31.

West Indies was unchanged from the team that won the opening T20 by seven wickets at the same ground last Friday. South Africa replaced fast medium left-armer Nandre Burger with Lizaad Williams, who took 3-36.

The series-concluding T20 is on Tuesday, also at Tarouba.

South Africa prevailed in the preceding two-match Test series against West Indies, winning the second test at Providence, Guyana, after a rain-hit drawn opener at Port of Spain, Trinidad.

West Indies

South Africa

Rovman Powell

Reeza Hendricks

Romario Shepherd

Nandre Burger

Shamar Joseph

Shai Hope

