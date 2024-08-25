MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL: England’s Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series, Josh Hull named replacement

Wood injured his right thigh during the first test at Old Trafford and the 34-year-old did not bowl on the final day as England secured a five-wicket victory.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 15:45 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Mark Wood in action.
England’s Mark Wood in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Mark Wood in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the test series against Sri Lanka due to a thigh injury and will be replaced by left-arm seamer Josh Hull, the England Cricket Board said on Sunday.

Wood injured his right thigh during the first test at Old Trafford and the 34-year-old did not bowl on the final day as England secured a five-wicket victory.

Leicestershire’s Hull, 20, earned his first call-up to England test squad for the remaining two games against Sr Lanka at Lord’s, starting on Thursday, and The Oval.

ALSO READ | Root anchors England to nervy five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in 1st Test

Hull, six feet seven inches tall, played for the Lions against Sri Lanka this month.

Chris Woakes is expected to lead the pace attack at Lord’s, supported by a combination of Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, and Hull.

England Men’s Test Squad:
Ollie Pope (Surrey) (Captain), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire) and Chris Woakes (Warwickshire). 

