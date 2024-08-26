MagazineBuy Print

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Updated: Full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates

The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women's teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 20:18 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Australia is the most successful team in T20 World Cup history.
FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Australia is the most successful team in T20 World Cup history. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Australia is the most successful team in T20 World Cup history. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the updated fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which was moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 20.

The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.

Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Ahead of the tournament, the Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai will host 10 warm-up matches.

ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 FULL SCHEDULE

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah

3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai

4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai

5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah

5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai

6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai

7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah

8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah

9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai

9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai

10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah

11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai

12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah

12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai

13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah

13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah

14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai

15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai

17 October, Thursday, Semifinal 1, Dubai

18 October, Friday, Semifinal 2, Sharjah

20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai

