ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Updated: Full list of matches, fixtures, venues, dates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the updated fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which was moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 20.
The tournament will be played from October 3 to October 20 in Dubai and Sharjah. The 23-match event will feature the top 10 women’s teams in the world, who will be divided into two groups of five each.
Group A contains defending champion Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland. Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.
Ahead of the tournament, the Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy grounds in Dubai will host 10 warm-up matches.
ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 FULL SCHEDULE
3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah
3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah
4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai
4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai
5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah
5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah
6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai
6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai
7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah
8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah
9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai
9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai
10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah
11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai
12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah
12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai
13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah
13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah
14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai
15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai
17 October, Thursday, Semifinal 1, Dubai
18 October, Friday, Semifinal 2, Sharjah
20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai
