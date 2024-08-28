Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances

August 29, 2024 03:07

The Paralympic flame has been lit!!

Italian Wheelchair fencer is now receives the Flame on stage.

She passes it to American multi-sports paralympic athlete Oksana Masters.

Masters gives the flame to Markus Rehm, a German para-athlete, he runs out with the flame and arrives at the Jardin des Tuileries. There, in the heart of the National Estate of the Louvre and Tuileries, the relay goes on until the lighting of the Cauldron. It flies away and lights up the Paris sky. And the German gives it to French para-athlete Assia El Hannouni.

She hands it to Christian Lachaud, who the passes it to Béatrice Hess, Alexis Hanquinquant, Nantenin Keïta, respectively as the flame reaches the Louvre.

Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Fabien Lamirault and Elodie Lorandi join forces with Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keïta.

All five athletes light the cauldron together.