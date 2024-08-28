MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances

Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony live: Highlights of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics being held on the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées on Friday, August 28, 2024.

Updated : Aug 29, 2024 03:20 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony being held in Paris on Friday, August 28, 2024. 

  • August 29, 2024 03:18
    And that’s it for the night!

    A spectacular opening ceremony comes top a close. 

    From tomorrow it will be competition time. Stay tuned for all the Live updates. 

  • August 29, 2024 03:17
    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 — schedule, full list of events

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Here is all you need to know about the Indians in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on August 28.

  • August 29, 2024 03:15
    Paris 2024 Paralympics is underway!!

    Firework ends the show, on to the Para Games now. 

  • August 29, 2024 03:10
    Christine and the Queens perform again!

    Christine and the Queens come back for one more time to celebrate the occasion. 

    They perform a rendition of legendary Patrick Hernandez song, “Born to be Alive” as performers flood the stage with colour, turning the ground into a giant canvas. 

  • August 29, 2024 03:07
    The Paralympic flame has been lit!!

    Italian Wheelchair fencer is now receives the Flame on stage. 

    She passes it to American multi-sports paralympic athlete Oksana Masters.

    Masters gives the flame to Markus Rehm, a German para-athlete, he runs out with the flame and arrives at the Jardin des Tuileries. There, in the heart of the National Estate of the Louvre and Tuileries, the relay goes on until the lighting of the Cauldron. It flies away and lights up the Paris sky. And the German gives it to French para-athlete Assia El Hannouni.

    She hands it to Christian Lachaud, who the passes it to Béatrice Hess, Alexis Hanquinquant, Nantenin Keïta, respectively as the flame reaches the Louvre.

    Charles-Antoine Kouakou, Fabien Lamirault and Elodie Lorandi join forces with Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keïta. 

    All five athletes light the cauldron together.

  • August 29, 2024 02:48
    French athletes carry the flame

    Florent Manaudou, the French flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, runs from the Champs Elysées to bring the Flame at the Place de la Concorde.

    Manaudou gives it to former Wheelchair tennis player Michael Jeremiasz, as he arrives in front of the obelisk.

  • August 29, 2024 02:40
    Paralympic Flame arrives!

    The sequence starts with a video of the highlights of the Torch Relay, which began on 24 August in Stoke Mandeville. 

    After its journey across France over several days, the Paralympic Flame enters the Place de la Concorde.

  • August 29, 2024 02:36
    Paralympic Oath!

    Two Paralympic athletes, a judge and a coach take the Paralympic Oath on behalf of their peers and pledge to respect and promote the Paralympic values: determination, equality, inspiration and courage.

  • August 29, 2024 02:35
    Paralympic Anthem!

    The Paralympic Anthem is titled “Anthem of the Future”. It was composed by Frenchman Thierry Darnis in 1996 at the request of the IPC.

  • August 29, 2024 02:30
    Paralympic flag is here!

    The Paralympic flag is brought on stage by John McFall, Beijing 2008 Paralympian, silver medalist in Para Athletics and Paralympian and first astronaut with a disability to have joined the European Space Agency. It is then raised while the Paralympic Anthem is performed by Luan Pommier.

  • August 29, 2024 02:17
    Grand choreography underway!!

    It’s tough to determine if we’re witnessing a dance performance, a sports event, or an art work in this elaborately choreographed presentation. 

    The performance includes the two main groups we’ve seen before. In this new setting, they collaborate, fusing dance, sport, and art into a fictitious game that emphasises teamwork, in which people with and without disabilities invent new sports in which everyone can participate.

  • August 29, 2024 02:08
    Paris 2024 Paralympics is officially open!

    President Emmanuel Macron says: “I declare the Games of the XVII Paralympiad open!”

  • August 29, 2024 01:57
    IPC President Andrew Parsons on the mic!

    Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee speaks.

    “The para-athletes are here to far more than just compete, they are here for equality and recognition,” he says. 

    “Paris 2024 will start the ‘inclusion revolution’” he adds. 

  • August 29, 2024 01:57
    President of the organising committee speaks!

    President of the organising committee Tony Estanguet gives a passionate speech. 

    “The 4,400 para-athletes here in Paris, you inspire us, the crowd will cheer you with passion,” he says. 

  • August 29, 2024 01:51
    It’s time for French national anthem!

    The French fag is being raised on the tunes of the French national anthem, , “The Marseillaise”, reinterpreted by Victor le Masne, composer and musical director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies, and performed by Ensemble Matheus.

  • August 29, 2024 01:48
    Remembering past Paralympic Games!

    A video is shown on the big screens with montage of iconic moments from the past 16 Paralympic Games.

  • August 29, 2024 01:44
    Lucky Love on the stage!!!

    Lucky Love sings “My Ability”. The dancers of the “Strict Society” walk around the stage, observing these creative stars.

  • August 29, 2024 01:36
    DID YOU KNOW?

    225 athletes will represent USA at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

  • August 29, 2024 01:34
    Capturing India’s entry to Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

  • August 29, 2024 01:31
    And it's time to welcome the host!

    The French delegation makes its way across the arena, while the song Les Champs-Elysées sung by American-French singer Joe Dassin is played in the background.

  • August 29, 2024 01:13
    Paris welcomes Refugee Paralympic team!!

    The largest Refugee Paralympic delegation in history is parading. 

  • August 29, 2024 00:53
    Full list of flagbearers

    Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: Full list of flagbearers

    Here is the complete list of country-wise flagbearers for the opening ceremony of Paris Paralympics on Wednesday.

  • August 29, 2024 00:49
    Greece parades with the Greek and French flags!!!

    Greece delegation parades with the Greek and French flags. What a sight!!!!

    greek.jpeg

  • August 29, 2024 00:36
    It’s time for India!!!

    Here comes the Indian contingent.

    India’s flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony- Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav along with the Indian contingent joins the party. 

    PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Bhagyashri Mahavrao Jadhav and Sumit, Flag Bearers of Team India, hold their national flag as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Place de la Concorde on August 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

  • August 29, 2024 00:35
    Bangladesh back at Paralympics after 16 years!!

    Bangladesh is back ay Paralympics after 16 years. The last time it participated in Paralympic Games was in Beijing 2008. 

  • August 29, 2024 00:31
    The heart of Paris!
  • August 29, 2024 00:17
    Brazil glams up Place de la Concorde!!

    The Brazilian delegation shines bright at the Place de la Concorde. 

  • August 29, 2024 00:05
    Para-athletes are parading to French DJ Myd’s beats!!

    The para-athletes enter the La Concorde arena, having paraded from the bottom of the Champs-Élysées to the beats of French DJ Myd’s beats. 

  • August 29, 2024 00:02
    Afghanistan opening up the party!!

    Afghanistan starts the parade at the Place de la Concorde to kick-off the 168 delegations’ flagbearers in a French alphabetical order.

  • August 28, 2024 23:55
    The flag-bearers are here!!

    The flag-bearers are here. The 168 delegations are starting to parade at the Place de la Concorde.

  • August 28, 2024 23:53
    ‘Phryges’ - The mascots take over the stage!!!

    A lot of ‘Phryges’ - The mascots of the Paris Paralympics Games take over the stage. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:50
    Christine and the Queens pays tribute to Edith Piaf!!

    Christine and the Queens performs a new version of legendary French singer Édith Piaf’s iconig song “Non, je ne regrette rien”.

  • August 28, 2024 23:46
    Place de la Concorde embraces colours of French tri-colour!!

    A big pyrotechnic show with the blue, white and red colours is put after the countdown is over. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:44
    Curin arrives at the Place de la Concorde with the taxi!!

    Théo Curin arrives at the Place de la Concorde with his taxi. The French para-swimmer is welcomed by a host of performers. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:40
    Chilly Gonzales opens the cultural party!!!

    Canadian pianist opens the cultural party alongside 140 dancers and performers for the big countdown and the start of the artistic show.

  • August 28, 2024 23:37
    Théo Curin introduces French Paralympians in a taxi!!

    With Edith Piaf’s song resonating, Frenchman Théo Curin becomes taxi driver to welcome some French athletes who will be competing during the Paralympic Games. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:30
    It’s time for Paris 2024 again!

    The golden hour in the ‘city of love’, the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games starts now at the Place de la Concorde!!!

  • August 28, 2024 23:12
    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Indians in action on August 28 — schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Here is all you need to know about the Indians in action at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on August 28.

  • August 28, 2024 23:11
    Know the sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting

    Paris Paralympics Know your sport: Swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting

    Paris Paralympics: All you need to know about swimming, shooting, archery and powerlifting at the Paralympics, and the Indian contenders. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:10
    Know the sport: Judo, Rowing and Cycling

    Paris Paralympics 2024, Know your sport: Judo, Rowing and Cycling

    Here’s all you need to know about about para judo, para rowing and para cycling at the Paris Paralympics, and the Indians competing in each category. 

  • August 28, 2024 23:09
    Top five Indian debutants in Paris 2024 Paralympics

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top five Indian debutants at the Paralympic Games

    Here are some of the top Indian names who will be debuting at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as the country sends its largest-ever contingent to the Summer Games.

  • August 28, 2024 23:08
    Paris is ready!!!
  • August 28, 2024 23:02
    Top 10 Indian medal prospects in Paris 2024 Paralympics

    Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects

    From shooter Avani Lekhara to shuttler Krishna Nagar, here are the biggest medal hopes of India for Paris Paralympics.

  • August 28, 2024 22:56
    Paris is gearing up!!
  • August 28, 2024 22:53
    Where is the opening ceremony will be held?

    Paris and France will host their first-ever Paralympic Summer Games. For the first time in history, the opening ceremony will be held outside the confines of a stadium. 

    On 28 August 2024 at 11:30 PM IST, Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées will be the stage for celebration in the heart of Paris.

  • August 28, 2024 22:35
    Paris Paralympics 2024: Preview

    Paris Paralympics 2024 Preview: Indian Paralympians poised to prosper again

    With a mix of seasoned champions and promising newcomers, the Indian contingent at the upcoming Paralympics Games in Paris will strive to make a significant impact.

  • August 28, 2024 22:17
    Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule, live streaming details, when and where to watch on TV

    Here’s the complete sports-wise schedule for the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics which will take place in Paris, France, from August 28 to September 8.

  • August 28, 2024 22:09
    The ‘Drunken Master’ is here!!!!
  • August 28, 2024 22:05
    India’s gold medallists at Paralympics

    India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar

    From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar, here is the complete list of Indians who have won gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

  • August 28, 2024 21:58
    Know the Paralympic logo!
  • August 28, 2024 21:52
    Full list of Indian para athletes taking part in Paris Paralympics

    India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Complete list of 84 athletes at Paralympic Games

    Here is the full list of athletes participating in Paris 2024 Paralympics.

  • August 28, 2024 21:38
    Paralympic torch relay relights the flame at Club France!
  • August 28, 2024 21:36
    Who will be the Indian flag-bearers in the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony?

    Flag .jpg

    Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav will be India’s flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony.

  • August 28, 2024 21:06
    The Paralympic flame is passing through Paris!
  • August 28, 2024 21:00
    LIVE STREAMING INFO Where to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony?

    The Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sports18 network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema.

  • August 28, 2024 21:00
    What time will the Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony start?

    The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST (8 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.

  • August 28, 2024 21:00
    Welcome!!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony. Stay tuned for live updates and news from the event which is set to begin at the iconic Champs-Elysées.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Sheetal Devi /

Sumit Antil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Who lit the Paralympic cauldron during Opening Ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: Full list of flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony Highlights- In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: French president Macron declares Paralympic Games open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Who lit the Paralympic cauldron during Opening Ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: French president Macron declares Paralympic Games open
    Reuters
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: Full list of flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 1: Indians in action today — August 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top five Indian debutants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony highlights: XVII Paralympic Games declared open after stunning performances
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Who lit the Paralympic cauldron during Opening Ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 Opening Ceremony: Full list of flagbearers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Opening Ceremony Highlights- In Pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: French president Macron declares Paralympic Games open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment