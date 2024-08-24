MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar

From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar, here is the complete list of Indians who have won gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 17:46 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
President Ram Nath Kovind (right) confers Padma Shri on India’s First Paralympic Gold Medallist, Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (left), during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Ram Nath Kovind (right) confers Padma Shri on India’s First Paralympic Gold Medallist, Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (left), during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

President Ram Nath Kovind (right) confers Padma Shri on India’s First Paralympic Gold Medallist, Murlikant Rajaram Petkar (left), during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will hope to record its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games during the upcoming edition which will be held from August 28 to September 8.

India has won 31 medals at the Paralympics - 9 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals. 

Here is a list of all the athletes who have won gold medal for India at the Paralympics:

Murlikant Petkar - Swimming (Men’s 50m Freestyle 3) - 1972

Murlikant Petkar won gold in the men’s 50m freestyle 3 event at the 1972 Heidelberg Games. Petkar set what was then a world record time of 37.33 seconds. Petkar’s victory made him both India’s first medallist and gold medallist at the Paralympics. 

Devendra Jhajharia - Athletics (Men’s Javelin Throw F44/46) - 2004, 2016

FILE PHOTO: Devendra Jhajharia
FILE PHOTO: Devendra Jhajharia | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Devendra Jhajharia | Photo Credit: AP

Devendra Jhajaria became India’s second Paralympic gold medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he came first in the men’s javelin throw F44/46 event. Like Petkar, Jhajharia broke the then world record by managing a distance of 62.15m. Jhajaria then broke his own world record at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in the men’s javelin throw F46 event with a distance of 63.97m to clinch his second gold medal.

Mariyappan Thangavelu - Athletics (Men’s High Jump F42) - 2016

FILE PHOTO: Mariyappan Thangavelu.
FILE PHOTO: Mariyappan Thangavelu. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar/The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mariyappan Thangavelu. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar/The Hindu

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched gold medal in the men’s high jump F42 event. He did so at the Rio 2016 Games, clearing the height of 1.89m.

Avani Lekhara - Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1) - 2020

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Avani Lekhara.
FILE PHOTO: Shooter Avani Lekhara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Avani Lekhara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Avani Lekhara became India’s first female Paralympic gold medallist when she topped the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 final at the Tokyo 2020 edition. She set a new Paralympic record of 249.6 in the process. Lekhara also won bronze in women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 event at the same edition. 

Sumit Antil - Athletics (Men’s javelin throw F64) - 2020

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil. | Photo Credit: AP

Sumit Antil managed the remarkable feat of breaking the world record thrice on his way to gold medal in men’s javelin throw F64 event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Antil opened with 66.95m to break his own world record of 62.88m from 2019. He followed it up wit a second throw of 68.08m before producing 68.55m, his biggest throw in the final, in the penultimate round.

Manish Narwal - Shooting (Mixed 50m Pistol SH1) - 2020

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Manish Narwal.
FILE PHOTO: Shooter Manish Narwal. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Shooter Manish Narwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Manish Narwal set a new Paralympic record as he bagged the gold medal in P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. After qualifying in seventh position, Narwal topped the final with a score of 218.2

Pramod Bhagat - Badminton (Men’s Singles SL3) - 2020

FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat.
FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pramod Bhagat won 21-14, 21-17 against Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the Tokyo 2020 Games to take the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event. In doing so, Bhagat became the first badminton champion in Paralympic history.

Krishna Nagar - Badminton (Men’s Singles SL6) - 2020

FILE PHOTO: Krishna Nagar.
FILE PHOTO: Krishna Nagar. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Krishna Nagar. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Krishna Nagar gave India a second gold in badminton in the SL6 event by defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the gold medal match.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paralympic Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
    Aditya Padinjat
  3. Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years: Devendra Jhajharia
    PTI
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone looks to Atleti’s fervent fans to help team overcome Girona
    Reuters
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE SCORE: BHA 1-0 MUN, Welbeck scores, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
    Aditya Padinjat
  3. Have sacrificed a lot in my personal life to achieve success in sports: Para badminton player Suhas
    PTI
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Which athlete has won most medals at Paralympic Games?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh says he barely got to train with Manu Bhaker before 10m air pistol mixed event in Paris
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s gold medallists at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Krishna Nagar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support
    Aditya Padinjat
  3. Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years: Devendra Jhajharia
    PTI
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone looks to Atleti’s fervent fans to help team overcome Girona
    Reuters
  5. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE SCORE: BHA 1-0 MUN, Welbeck scores, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment