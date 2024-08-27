The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics will take place in Paris, France, from August 28 to September 8 this year.
Paris Paralympics will feature 22 sports, with India taking part in 12 of them.
The Paralympics opening ceremony is scheduled on August 28, with Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav as India’s flag-bearers for the event.
No Indians will be in action on August 28.
Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?
For Indian viewers, the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.
Where to live-stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?
The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony start?
The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST (8 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.
All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024
- Preview
- Full list of Indian participants
- Full schedule
- Full athletics schedule
- Full list of Indian gold medallists till date
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Paralympics: Top 10 Indian medal prospects
- Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event
- Vishal Kaith rises to the occasion as Mohun Bagan enters Durand Cup 2024 final, beats Bengaluru FC on penalties
- India to have 30 grapplers in U-20 World Wrestling Championships 2024
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Highlights: MBSG wins 4-3 in penalties, enter Durand Cup 2024 final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE