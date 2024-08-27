The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics will take place in Paris, France, from August 28 to September 8 this year.

Paris Paralympics will feature 22 sports, with India taking part in 12 of them.

The Paralympics opening ceremony is scheduled on August 28, with Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav as India’s flag-bearers for the event.

No Indians will be in action on August 28.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

For Indian viewers, the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to live-stream the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony in India?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony start?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 opening ceremony will start at 11:30 PM IST (8 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.

All you need to know about Paris Paralympics 2024