India is sending its largest contingent to date to the upcoming 2024 Paralympics in Paris that kicks off on August 28 and goes on till September 8.

While the 84-member contingent includes of many familiar and experienced faces, it also consists of very many fresh ones who are set to make their debut at the Games.

Here are some of the top Indian names who will be debuting at the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi trains before the Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 17-year-old para archer in Sheetal Devi, who is the world’s first armless woman archer (open compound), will be marking her Paralympics debut when she vies for the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

Born with phocomelia, a disorder causing underdeveloped limbs, she became the world record holder last year in the women’s doubles event at the Para Worlds, while at the World Archery Para Championships, she clinched a silver medal, making her the first female armless archer to do so. She won three medals at the Asian Para Games, including two golds and one silver.

Notably, she became the first woman to secure two gold medals in the event, further solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the sport.

Deepthi Jeevanji

Deepthi Jeevanji (R) of India crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women’s 400m T20 final at the World Para Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hailing from Telangana’s Kalleda hamlet, quarter-miler Deepthi Jeevanji enters Paris Games as the favourite to clinch gold in the T20 category.

She set the World Record in 400m T20 after clocked 55.07 seconds in this year’s World Para Athletics Championships to breeze through to the top step on the podium with the gold medal in her hand.

Jeevanji also won the gold medal at the Asian Para Games last year at Hangzhou.

Manasi Joshi

File Photo of Manasi Joshi. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The ace shuttler, who has multiple medals in continental and world competitions, will be debuting in the Paralympics in Paris and hoping to mark it with a podium finish.

In the past, she has been ranked world number one in the women’s singles SL3 category as well as in the mixed double SL3–SU5 category.

In the 2019 Para World Badminton Championships, Joshi clinched the gold medal. In total, she has seven medals in the Worlds, spread across the singles, doubles, and the mixed doubles events.

Sukant Kadam

File Photo of Sukant Kadam. | Photo Credit: X/Sukant Kadam

The 2024 Worlds double-bronze medallist, Sukant Kadam will be hoping to have a fruitful in his Paralympic debut in the French capital. The 31-year-old will be playing in the men’s singles SL4 category.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Kadam has in his kitty multiple Asian Para Games medals, the most recent of them coming last year in Hangzhou.

Ever since winning his first title in 2017 when he went all the way at the Uganda Para-Badminton International, Kadam has made sure his name enters in every conversation being had around India’s best para shuttlers.

Parmjeet Kaur

File Photo of Parmjeet Kaur. | Photo Credit: X | Parmjeet Kaur

Para powerlifter Parmjeet Kaur won his ticket to Paris after winning a silver medal in this year’s Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Plying his trade in the men’s 49kg, Parmjeet would hope to take all the learnings from the World Cup in Egypt and convert that into a medal in Paris that is set to be his maiden appearance at the revered Summer Games.

The lifter also has a Para Asian Games bronze medal which he won in the 2018 edition.