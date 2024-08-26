Paris Paralympics 2024 is set to take place from August 28 to September 8 in Paris. For the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games, India will send its largest contingent of 84 athletes, including 32 women
Indian women athletes have been part of the country’s Para Games contingent since its debut appearance in 1968 at the Tel Aviv Paralympics. India had sent 10 athletes, including two women, but the team did not win any medal.
It was in 2016, at the Rio Paralympics, when Deepa Malik became the first Indian woman athlete to win a Paralympic medal. She won a silver medla inthe shot put F53 category.
The Tokyo Games — which was India’s best-ever outing at the Paralympics — saw three more female athletes bag Paralympic medals.
Here’s the list of Indian female medallists at the Paralympics:
