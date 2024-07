Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Prabodhani strikes twice in one over for Sri Lanka

Toss Update

Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bat first. Ishma Tanjim making her debut for Bangladesh today.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu says she would have liked to bowl first.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Day 1 wrap

🔹 Nepal registers its first-ever Asia Cup win

🔹 India's allround show blows away Pakistan



Much to talk about from day 1 of action from #AsianCup2024. Here's a recap from @lav_narayanan



Follow the tournament on Sportstar➡️ https://t.co/rUCf7sAkHypic.twitter.com/MR5zemKy0S — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 20, 2024

SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Sultana Khatun, Sabikun Nahar, Ishma Tanjim

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE?

The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be LIVE telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be LIVE streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.