MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team

Rai, who made his Olympic debut in 2004, is an unofficial mentor to his fellow teammates, B. Dhiraj and Pravin Jadhav, apart from being an integral part of the Paris-bound men’s team.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 18:50 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Eyes on the target: Years of wisdom tells Rai that focusing on the process is essential as he looks for Olympic glory, competing in his fourth Games in Paris 2024.
Eyes on the target: Years of wisdom tells Rai that focusing on the process is essential as he looks for Olympic glory, competing in his fourth Games in Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
infoIcon

Eyes on the target: Years of wisdom tells Rai that focusing on the process is essential as he looks for Olympic glory, competing in his fourth Games in Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

At 40, archer Tarundeep Rai has emerged wiser after spending more than half of his life on the international circuit. On the verge of competing in his fourth Olympics, he understands the importance of not focusing on winning a medal.

Rai, who made his Olympic debut in 2004, is an unofficial mentor to his fellow India and Services teammates, B. Dhiraj and Pravin Jadhav, apart from being an integral part of the Paris-bound men’s team.

In an individual sport, the trio works as a team. “It’s not about an individual, it’s about the team,” Rai told Sportstar.

Years of wisdom tells him that focusing on the process is essential.

“We are working on getting the best version of ourselves that day. When the medal comes to the mind, then the problem starts somewhere. I have contacted many foreign athletes to know what they think and how they prepare... ,” Rai said.

“It is all about how you took the competition. Did you compete with medals in mind? Or did you want to show your best version there?”

Rai, whose contemporaries have turned coaches, elaborates on his quest for an Olympic medal. “Getting a medal will be the ultimate satisfaction of my career. The mistakes I made, because of which I did not get the medal, whatever it is -- be it stress, tension or thinking about the medal -- I am not letting that happen this time.

ALSO READ: Full list of athletes in Indian archery team at Paris Olympics 2024

“I tell myself that I don’t want to take a big mountain on my head. I want to compete freely and win the best tournament of my life, the best Olympics,” said Rai, ever thankful to his family members for their constant support.

Ageless wonder: Tarundeep Rai practises at an archery ground in 2004. Rai’s contemporaries have turned coaches while he remains determined on his quest for an Olympic medal. 
Ageless wonder: Tarundeep Rai practises at an archery ground in 2004. Rai’s contemporaries have turned coaches while he remains determined on his quest for an Olympic medal.  | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Ageless wonder: Tarundeep Rai practises at an archery ground in 2004. Rai’s contemporaries have turned coaches while he remains determined on his quest for an Olympic medal.  | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish/The Hindu

This year has been a good calendar for the three and they want to continue with the momentum.

“It has been the best year so far. In the beginning, we won the Asia Cup first leg gold medal. In the World Cup Stage 1, we won the gold medal (beating powerhouse Korea). In the next two World Cup stages, we performed very well. We got good scores even though we could not win medals. We were able to achieve our goal. It is all a milestone for us. We are 100 per cent on the right track,” asserted Rai.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Tarundeep Rai /

Pravin Jadhav /

B. Dhiraj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 1968 Olympics Special Interview - Randhir Singh: The ‘Fosbury flop’ in Mexico transformed the high jump forever
    Randhir Singh
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. 1964 Olympics Special Interview - Gurbux Singh: Indian hockey’s redemption song in Tokyo
    Gurbux Singh
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat vs Sri Lanka; Ishma Tanjim makes her debut for BAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Wrestlers will continue medal-winning trend in Olympic games,’ says Yogeshwar Dutt
    PTI
  3. Paris 2024: India aiming for best-ever performance at Paralympics, says PCI president Jhajharia
    PTI
  4. Olympics 2024: ‘I am determined to fulfil my role in the team by giving my all in Paris,’ says Sukhjeet Singh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Japan women’s gymnastics captain out of Paris Games for smoking
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 1968 Olympics Special Interview - Randhir Singh: The ‘Fosbury flop’ in Mexico transformed the high jump forever
    Randhir Singh
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. 1964 Olympics Special Interview - Gurbux Singh: Indian hockey’s redemption song in Tokyo
    Gurbux Singh
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian badminton team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat vs Sri Lanka; Ishma Tanjim makes her debut for BAN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment