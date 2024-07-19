MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian archery team

India will compete in all the five archery medal events in Paris - men’s and women’s teams, individual and mixed categories.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 19:53 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot.
FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Deepika Kumari will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India secured men’s and women’s team quotas in archery for this year’s Paris Olympics based on the updated World Archery rankings.

India topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations in both men’s and women’s sections to seal their team quotas.

India will compete in all the five medal events in Paris - men’s and women’s teams, individual and mixed categories.

Forty-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai, who made his Olympic debut at Athens 2004, will make his fourth Games appearance.

The same is for former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who will compete in her fourth Olympics on the trot, having made her maiden Games appearance in London 2012.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympic debuts, while for Pravin Jadhav, it will be his second successive Games after Tokyo.

The Indian Archery team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men’s Recurve

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav.

Women’s Recurve

Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat.

