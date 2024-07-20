Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, Malaysia vs Thailand LIVE score: Match updates; MAS 59/0 (10 overs) against THA

LIVE UPDATES
Malaysia and Thailand lock horns to kick off things in Group B on Saturday in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka.
Both sides qualified for the continental tournament by topping their respective groups in the 2024 ACC Women’s Premier Cup. Back in February, the Malaysian team had reached the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 final.
Alongside them in Group B are Bangladesh and host Sri Lanka.
Where to watch Malaysia vs Thailand LIVE?
The Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Group B match between Malaysia and Thailand will be LIVE telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be LIVE streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
