Paris Olympics 2024: Salient features of historic India House in French capital

For the first time ever, India will have its own pavilion, the India House, at the 2024 Olympic Games, to be held in the French capital city of Paris.

The India House has been established by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and will showcase “India’s storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation”.

The India House will commemorate the completion of 100 years of the country’s Olympic participation. It will be located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris, which has been designated as the ‘Park of Nations’ during the Games and surrounded by 14 other hospitality houses, including those from the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil and France.

The hospitality house will serve as a ‘home away from home’ for fans, athletes and their families during the event. They can also gather for exclusive watch parties, celebrate with Indian athletes who win medals at the Games, and savour authentic Indian food and drinks.

Those who visit the India House will also be treated to experiences like mallakhamb, yoga and Indian dance.

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, the hospitality houses had a pool, a swim-up bar and a two-storey video screen streaming the Olympics.

“It is with immense joy and excitement that I am thrilled to announce the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games. The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey. And we are delighted to continue this momentum with the launch of India House – a space where we will honour our athletes, celebrate our wins, share our stories, and welcome the world to India,” Nita M. Ambani, IOC member and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games

“The inaugural India House in partnership with Reliance Foundation will be one of the main attractions for Indian fans and athletes at the Paris Olympics. It will also be a great way for fans and people from other countries to know more about India and what makes it so special. India has proven its mettle as a host of major events and India House will reflect the strides we have made as a sporting nation as well as in the Olympic movement,” PT Usha, President of the IOA, said.