IndianOil launches ‘STORM-X’ racing fuel during MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship

STORM-X, a high-octane racing fuel tailored for racing cars, was launched by IndianOil at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Saturday during the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship.

The specialised racing fuel is said to be designed to extract maximum engine performance while adhering to FIA regulations. It incorporates sustainable fuel components to reduce the sport’s carbon footprint.

The event also marked the strategic partnership between IndianOil and Madras Motor Sport Club (MMSC) to strengthen motorsport in India. The MMSC runs the MIC, a 200-acre FIA Grade-2 certified facility which hosts major national championships for cars and motorcycles.

Through this agreement, IndianOil will supply race fuels and lubricants, and branding for venues and vehicles during the Indian National Racing Championships (INRC).

“IndianOil has a rich history of supporting motorsports, evidenced by its role as the title sponsor of MotoGP Bharat 2023 and its partnership with FIM for the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) from 2024 to 2026,” said V. Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil.

RELATED | Formula E says talks on with three Indian cities for potential return in 2026

“IndianOil’s dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in motorsports is unwavering and today’s launch of STORM-X reinforces this commitment,” he added.

“The launch of STORM-X at the Madras International Circuit is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing motorsport technology and providing an unparalleled racing experience,” said Ajit Thomas, President, MMSC.

The brand logo for STORM-X was unveiled by V. Satish Kumar along with Alok Sharma, Director (R&D), IndianOil, and the office bearers of MMSC - Ajit Thomas, Prabha Shankar, secretary and Vicky Chandhok, vice-president.

The event concluded with the felicitation of the driver who set the fastest lap of the day during the qualifying session, followed by the dignitaries flagging off a parade consisting of the weekend’s racing contingent.