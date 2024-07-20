MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian wrestling team

While all the Indian wrestlers will be competing in freestyle events, only one male wrestler has been able to make the Olympic cut.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 21:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Aman Sehrawat is one of the two seeded wrestlers from the Indian Olympic contingent.
Aman Sehrawat is one of the two seeded wrestlers from the Indian Olympic contingent. | Photo Credit: United World Wrestling
infoIcon

Aman Sehrawat is one of the two seeded wrestlers from the Indian Olympic contingent. | Photo Credit: United World Wrestling

Six wrestlers will be representing India at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

While all of them will be competing in freestyle events, only one male wrestler has been able to make the Olympic cut.

In a historic first, seedings have been introduced in wrestling. Two Indian wrestlers - Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal - have been seeded. Panghal has been seeded fourth in women’s 53kg and Sehrawat will be the sixth seed in men’s 57kg.

READ: Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues

Panghal will be slotted alongside first-placed Lucia Guzman of Ecuador, fifth-seed Maria Prevolarki and eighth-seeded Andreea Ana.

Sehrawat will have it considerably difficult against the likes of world champion Stevan Micic, and Kazakh sensation Meirambek Kartbay.

INDIA WRESTLING SQUAD FOR PARIS 2024
Aman Sehrawat (Men’s 57kg)
Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 50kg)
Antim Panghal (Women’s 53kg)
Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg)
Nisha (Women’s 68kg)
Reetika Hooda (Women’s 76kg)

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Wrestling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian wrestling team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Target 112; Sri Lanka in control in chase; Nahida picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj celebrated at International Tennis Hall of Fame
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian wrestling team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian swimming team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of swimming events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Self-aware Indian hockey team gears up in bid for Olympic glory
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of hockey events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian wrestling team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai looks to win elusive Olympic medal with men’s team
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Target 112; Sri Lanka in control in chase; Nahida picks three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj celebrated at International Tennis Hall of Fame
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment