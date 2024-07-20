Six wrestlers will be representing India at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

While all of them will be competing in freestyle events, only one male wrestler has been able to make the Olympic cut.

In a historic first, seedings have been introduced in wrestling. Two Indian wrestlers - Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal - have been seeded. Panghal has been seeded fourth in women’s 53kg and Sehrawat will be the sixth seed in men’s 57kg.

Panghal will be slotted alongside first-placed Lucia Guzman of Ecuador, fifth-seed Maria Prevolarki and eighth-seeded Andreea Ana.

Sehrawat will have it considerably difficult against the likes of world champion Stevan Micic, and Kazakh sensation Meirambek Kartbay.