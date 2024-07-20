Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu have been selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics via the Universality Quota, announced the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).
The SFI had previously mentioned that they were awaiting approval from World Aquatics regarding the selection.
While Srihari qualified for Tokyo Summer Olympics after FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in men’s 100m backstroke, it would be Dhinidhi’s maiden Olympic venture.
No Indian swimmer achieved the direct qualification, so SFI claimed the “universality places” for both genders. Srihari will participate in the men’s 100m backstroke and Dhinidhi will take part in the women’s 200m freestyle event.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES
The swimming team for Paris Olympics 2024:
Men
Srihari Nataraj
Women
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Latest on Sportstar
- Manolo Marquez succeeds Igor Stimac as head coach of Indian football men’s team
- UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos banks on aggression to counter Virna Jandiroba’s waiting game
- Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, SL vs BAN Live Score: Target 112; Sri Lanka in control in chase; Nahida picks two wickets
- Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian swimming team
- Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of swimming events with date, IST timings and venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE