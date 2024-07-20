Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian swimming team

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu have been selected to represent India at the upcoming Paris Olympics via the Universality Quota, announced the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

The SFI had previously mentioned that they were awaiting approval from World Aquatics regarding the selection.

While Srihari qualified for Tokyo Summer Olympics after FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in men’s 100m backstroke, it would be Dhinidhi’s maiden Olympic venture.

No Indian swimmer achieved the direct qualification, so SFI claimed the “universality places” for both genders. Srihari will participate in the men’s 100m backstroke and Dhinidhi will take part in the women’s 200m freestyle event.

The swimming team for Paris Olympics 2024:

Men

Srihari Nataraj

Women

Dhinidhi Desinghu