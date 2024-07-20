Paris Olympics 2024: Self-aware Indian hockey team gears up in bid for Olympic glory

Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.

Eleven members of that team, which ended the country’s 41-year wait for a medal, are now part of India’s next Olympic campaign in Paris. They fully understand the drastic changes the team has undergone in the past year and recognise that their journey starts anew from zero.

While it is not unreasonable for die-hard Indian fans to expect a second consecutive medal from the national team in Paris, it is crucial to consider the changed scenario and fresh challenges.

Under head coach Craig Fulton, the team decided to shift from emphasising attack to also prioritising defence, while incorporating more flexibility.

This was a significant challenge. The team, which secured direct qualification by winning the Asian Games gold in 2023, has shown decent results in the build-up phase this year against some top teams in gruelling assignments across the globe.

In the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League in February, India beat Spain twice, won and lost against the Netherlands once each, went down against Australia twice, and defeated Ireland twice.

In the Test series in Perth in April, India lost all five matches to Australia but put up a close fight in some.

The Pro League matches in May in Antwerp and London saw India beat Argentina twice, suffering two losses apiece to Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain.

Again, some of these matches were really close affairs.

“The first phase was all geared around creating squad depth, so we had enough depth to cover all positions. And remember, I’ve only been here for over a year, and my first assignment was to qualify in three months,” says Fulton.

“We had to move very quickly to try and select a team, understand how I would like to play, give players opportunities to play that style, and then pick a tournament team.”

Such changes took time, as the individuals needed to know their roles and how they fit into the structure. Players switching roles from one position to another were also critical.

“You have to put that in mentally first, and then when it happens, it’s not such a big thing. It’s all based around principles of play, and then you create confidence and trust through that.”

Change at the helm: Craig Fulton, who has nearly 25 years of coaching experience, replaced Graham Reid as the coach of the Indian men’s hockey team last year. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Hardik Singh, a key midfielder, explains how it works. “Here, we are more into details. Now I feel that we have an advantage when (suppose) we go to the Olympic quarterfinals. In the last two minutes, we know what we are going to do,” says Hardik.

The squad has improved since the Asian Games, featuring a blend of youth and experience. Five debutants (Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Rajkumar Pal, and Jarmanpreet Singh) join veterans Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, who are approaching their fourth Olympics. Fulton is pleased with the well-rounded squad.

With competition getting tougher each year and any top side capable of beating each other, India’s depth of experience could be crucial in crunch situations at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, the main venue of the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

In addition to experience, a leadership group comprising Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet, Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Mandeep Singh plays a crucial role in handling tactics and communication, relaying this to the rest of the team.

Having recently played against most teams in Pool B, the Indian side knows where it stands and what it needs to do to reach the knockout stage. Fulton acknowledges that the team is yet to reach its peak fitness and is focused on improving its defence inside the circle to concede fewer penalty corners. “We do well for certain periods, and then we make some mistakes that cost us. That’s what we’re trying to eliminate.”

To improve further, the team will seek help from South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to handle unexpected situations. “It’s always about creating that inner belief within the team, having a set goal, knowing your role, and being able to cope when it’s not going your way,” says Fulton.

In the final weeks of preparation after the Bengaluru camp, the team will play matches against strong opponents, including the Netherlands and Malaysia in the Netherlands, and Great Britain and Germany after moving into the Games Village on July 20. It will then face New Zealand in their Olympic opener on July 27.

India’s last two pool matches against the formidable Belgium and Australia may pose great challenges. Records against these teams (eight wins, seven draws, and 33 losses against Australia; eight wins, six draws, and 16 losses against Belgium) in the last 10 years do not favour India. Still, if the country gets favourable results against the other three sides — New Zealand, Argentina and Ireland — then it can enter the quarterfinals.

A lower-place finish in the pool can pit the team against another strong opponent, such as the Netherlands, Germany, or Great Britain, within a short period of time and impact its journey to the medal round.

As the Harmanpreet-led side aims for consecutive Olympic medals, a feat last achieved by India 52 years ago, it is aware of the extraordinary challenges it must overcome. “To make the top three or the semis, you’ve got to be doing the right things at the right time. That’s why I say it’s going to be tight, but it’s nice to have players that have gone through that,” says Fulton.

The coming weeks will reveal how well India rises to the ultimate challenge in the French capital.