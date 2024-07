Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of swimming events with date, IST timings and venues

The swimming events take place from July 27 to August 4 in the Paris La Defense Arena.

Swimming debuted in the Olympics in 1896 as a men’s sport, featuring competitions in the 100m and 1500m freestyle categories held in open water. Additional Olympic events were subsequently introduced.

Initially, women were not included in these early Olympic Games featuring swimming; their participation began in 1912. Currently, each Summer Olympic Games includes a total of 32 races, split equally between men and women.

India’s Srihari Nataraj will participate in the men’s 100m backstroke and Dhinidhi Desinghu will take part in the women’s 200m freestyle event.

