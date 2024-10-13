MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Kramaric scores as Croatia comes from behind to beat Scotland

Croatia is second in League A Group 1 with six points, level with leader Portugal, which faces Poland later on Saturday. 

Published : Oct 13, 2024 07:40 IST , ZAGREB - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kramaric scored the crucial goal when he headed home a rebound from close range after Scotland keeper Craig Gordon kept out a crisp volley from Borna Sosa.
Kramaric scored the crucial goal when he headed home a rebound from close range after Scotland keeper Craig Gordon kept out a crisp volley from Borna Sosa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kramaric scored the crucial goal when he headed home a rebound from close range after Scotland keeper Craig Gordon kept out a crisp volley from Borna Sosa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andrej Kramaric headed in a 70th-minute winner as Croatia fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over visitor Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday at the Maksimir Stadium.

After a lethargic opening in which Croatia dominated possession, Scotland opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when defender Josip Sutalo’s botched clearance fell at the feet of Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, who swivelled and squeezed in a shot from a tight angle.

Sparked into action, Croatia hit back four minutes later as Ivan Perisic’s pin-point cutback was driven into the bottom corner through a sea of Scotland defenders by Igor Matanovic for his first international goal.

ALSO READ | Zubimendi earns depleted Spain 1-0 win over Denmark

Croatia continued to press forward after the break and Hoffenheim forward Kramaric scored the crucial goal when he headed home a rebound from close range after Scotland keeper Craig Gordon kept out a crisp volley from Borna Sosa.

Scotland thought it had nabbed a late equaliser in the 95th minute when Che Adams was quickest to react to a loose ball in Croatia’s penalty area, but the Torino forward was adjudged to be offside after a VAR review.

Croatia is second in League A Group 1 with six points, level with leader Portugal, which faces Poland later on Saturday. Scotland, which has suffered three defeats, remains bottom with no points.

