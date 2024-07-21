Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Injured Shreyanka Patil out of India squad, call-up for Tanuja Kanwar

India’s Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup after picking up an injury.

The 21-year-old off-spinner sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council stated in a media release on Saturday.

Shreyanka was part of the team’s first game of the tournament against Pakistan on Friday, bowling 3.2 overs and picking up two wickets for 14.India recorded a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, completing the chase of 109 runs in 14.1 overs.

Tanuja Kanwar, the uncapped 26-year-old left-arm spinner who plays for Gujarat Giants in the WPL and Railways in domestic cricket, has been called up as replacement.

India’s next match at the Women’s Asia Cup is on Sunday against the UAE in Dambulla.