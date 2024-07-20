Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs United Arab Emirates: Head-to-head record of IND v UAE in T20Is

India faces UAE on Sunday in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides in the history of WT20Is. The last time they met, incidentally, was also in this tournament back in 2022.

In that match, India defeated UAE by 104 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ courtesy her 45-ball unbeaten 75.

The Women in Blue had posted a target of 179 for the then debutant UAE in the Asia Cup. This ended up being more than it could handle as the side was restricted to a paltry 74 at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

If India wins this upcoming fixture then it would reach the semifinals of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024, making it one step closer to defending its title.