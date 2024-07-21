AIFF, FC Goa dismiss conflict of interest talks over Marquez’s dual coaching role

When Manolo Marquez’s appointment as the national team head coach was announced, it was greeted with an overwhelming sense of optimism. Marquez has had four successful years in India, having overseen positive results at both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa. But then it was let known that the Spaniard would continue in his role at FC Goa, where he has another year left on his current deal.

“I want to do my best to bring success to the millions of fans we have. I am very grateful to FC Goa for allowing us the flexibility to help the national team during the coming season while I am still the club’s head coach. I’m grateful to the AIFF for this opportunity and we hope to do great things for football,” said Marquez.

But this rare situation has given rise to the potential issue of conflict of interest, which could be a pitfall in Marquez’s first year with the national team. Marquez will have to work year-round, trying to manage the best interests of both parties.

Two of the key stakeholders – All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa – however, do not see any issues with the appointment.

The AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey assured that the two roles will not hamper the national team’s interests. “The AIFF, FC Goa, and Mr. Marquez will collaborate closely to ensure there is minimal impact between the two jobs and strive to achieve the best possible results for all involved,” Chaubey said in a statement.

“I don’t see any issue of conflict of interest,” AIFF acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan told Sportstar. “Bias is a perception. The coach is not going to pick poor players just because he comes from one club. He is a professional at the end of the day. We approached him and he agreed to help us out. It’s only for this year, after that he will be on a full-time basis. We have one of the best coaches who everyone is happy with.”

Any talk of AIFF looking to buy out Marquez’s FC Goa contract was not on the table with the Indian Super League (ISL) club just one week away from its scheduled start of pre-season. The squad for the new season was also assembled at the behest of Marquez. Marquez will also take his FC Goa assistant coach and strength, Gouramangi Singh, and conditioning coach, Jose Carlos Barosso, to the national team with potentially further backroom staff, who could also fulfill dual roles.

This is not the first time a manager has juggled two roles for both club and country. Most notably, Alex Ferguson split his time with Scotland and Aberdeen in 1985-86, Guus Hiddink has done it multiple times (PSV Eindhoven-Australia and Chelsea-Russia) and Rinus Michels with Barcelona and Netherlands in 1973-74 to a reasonable degree of success.

At Aberdeen, Ferguson brought in Archie Knox as a co-manager to share duties in a World Cup year. Hiddink joined Chelsea on a fourth-month deal in 2009 during Russia’s World Cup qualifiers. For Marquez, his biggest test will be the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in March next year, which will be during the business end of the ISL season.

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur feels Marquez is committed to doing both jobs equally well as the club aims to be back on top of Indian football.

“The first message I received from him when it was confirmed was “Ravi, do not be concerned. We will not let go of one or the other. We will give absolutely everything.” He is a guy who lives football through and through. He is even more excited at the prospect of managing both the teams because then it is a greater challenge and in that sense, I don’t think he will be jaded as such. This is what he thrives and lives off. So in that sense, I have no doubt, he will ensure that the national team and FC Goa’s best interests are looked after.”

Puskur, also, backed Marquez to not be swayed by any idea of favouritism when it comes to picking players for the national team. “Don’t understand where it comes from. I think Manolo is committed to doing both jobs equally well. But also the national team and the club team don’t have anything to do with each other, barring the fact that he will be selecting FC Goa players will be selected for the national team.

“But he is a prudent coach, who will only want the best for the national team. So he will only select players based on merit, not for the sake of it, because it’s not going to benefit FC Goa in any way. If there is a monetary benefit involved in selecting players, then of course, there is a conflict of interest. The club doesn’t benefit in any way in this case. Manolo is sensible and smart enough to realise that and the general public will also be sensible and smart enough to know that if any undeserving player goes to the national team, they will know it.”

As the new domestic football season is set to commence, and Marquez’s first assignment with the national team is less than two months away, there will be eager eyes on how the Spaniard tackles the demands of both jobs.