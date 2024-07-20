The All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Indian Super League (ISL) Trophy winning coach Manolo Marquez as the head coach of the Indian men’s team to succeed Igor Stimac, on Saturday.

Marquez is currently the head coach of ISL side FC Goa, which he joined in 2023, and will continue his role at the club till 2025, while also shouldering the responsibility of the National team.

Marquez has his share of experience in the Indian football setup having coached ISL club Hyderabad FC before with which he won the league in 2022 however, he is a Spanish coach.

There have been 13 foreign managers who have coached the India in football in the past.

Here is a list of foreign coaches who have been in charge of the Indian football team: