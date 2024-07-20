  • Manolo Marquez (Spain): 2024-Present
  • Igor Stimac (Croatia): 2019-24
  • Stephen Constantine (England): 2015-19
  • Wim Koevermans (Netherlands): 2012-15
  • Bob Houghton (England): 2006-11
  • Stephen Constantine (England): 2002-05
  • Islam Ahmedov (Uzbekistan): 2001
  • Rustam Akramov (Uzbekistan): 1995-96
  • Jiri Pesek (Czech Republic): 1993-94
  • Jozsef Gelei (Hungary): 1990-91
  • Milovan Ciric (Yugoslavia): 1983-85
  • Joe Kinnear (Ireland) : 1983
  • Bob Bootland (England): 1982
  • Harry Wright (England): 1964
  • Bert Flatley (England): 1955