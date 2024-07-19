MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIFF awards 2024: Chhangte, Indumathi win top male and female awards

The 27-year-old Chhangte recently extended his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 23:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Chhangte receiving AIFF player of the world.
Chhangte receiving AIFF player of the world. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Chhangte receiving AIFF player of the world. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte and national women’s team midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan won the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) male and female Player of the Award respectively here on Friday.

The awards were given at a function organised by the national football federation.

The 27-year-old Chhangte recently extended his contract with Mumbai City FC until the end of the 2026/27 season.

ALSO READ | AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job

Indumathi, 30, represents Odisha FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) besides marshalling the midfield for the national team.

The most Promising Player of Year award went to David Lahlansanga of I-League-winning club Mohammedan Sporting.

The proven Khalid Jamil of Jamshedpur FC won the Best Male Coach of the Year award, while former India player Shukla Dutta bagged the honour in the women’s section. She is in charge of the India U-19 team and won the SAFF U-19 Championships.

Related Topics

AIFF /

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Indumathi Kathiresan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF awards 2024: Chhangte, Indumathi win top male and female awards
    PTI
  2. From ODI World Cup injury setback to India’s go-to man in T20 World Cup: Axar Patel’s ‘roller-coaster’ journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Hodge, Athanaze take West Indies close to England’s 416
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Open Championship 2024: Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open
    AP
  5. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. AIFF awards 2024: Chhangte, Indumathi win top male and female awards
    PTI
  2. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
  3. ISL 2024-25: Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City on loan from Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-24: East Bengal signs Jeakson Singh from Kerala Blasters on four-year-deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Greg Stewart
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIFF awards 2024: Chhangte, Indumathi win top male and female awards
    PTI
  2. From ODI World Cup injury setback to India’s go-to man in T20 World Cup: Axar Patel’s ‘roller-coaster’ journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Hodge, Athanaze take West Indies close to England’s 416
    Team Sportstar
  4. The Open Championship 2024: Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open
    AP
  5. AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment