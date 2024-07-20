Who is Manolo Marquez? The new Indian football team head coach after Igor Stimac

Manolo Marquez, the current head coach of Indian Super League outfit FC Goa, is set to succeed Croat Igor Stimac as the new Indian men’s national team head coach.

The Spaniard has been coaching in India since 2020. He was the head coach at Hyderabad FC for three years, between 2020 and 2023, during which the tactician led the Nizams to their first ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

He moved to the Gaurs ahead of the 2023-24 season and led them to a third-place finish in the ISL table, before exiting in the semifinals stage at the hands of eventual champion Mumbai City FC.

Marquez began his managerial career with PB Anguera, a Spanish club with which he finished his playing career.

In 2013, he was given the reins of RCD Espanyol’s B team as he guided the side through Spain’s third-tier for one season.

Manolo Marquez’s managerial career in numbers