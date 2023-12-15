MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shooters Manavjit, Moudgil to make national return in Asian Olympic qualifiers

While the qualifiers for rifle and pistol events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from January 5 to 18, the shotgun qualifiers will take place in Kuwait City from January 12 to 23.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 15:24 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Representative Image: A total of 16 quotas for next year’s Olympics at Paris are up for grabs in Jakarta for rifle and pistol events, while eight spots are available in the shotgun competition.
Representative Image: A total of 16 quotas for next year’s Olympics at Paris are up for grabs in Jakarta for rifle and pistol events, while eight spots are available in the shotgun competition. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: A total of 16 quotas for next year’s Olympics at Paris are up for grabs in Jakarta for rifle and pistol events, while eight spots are available in the shotgun competition. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former World champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Olympians Gurpreet Singh and Anjum Moudgil have strengthened the Indian team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers to be staged in Jakarta and Kuwait in January.

The Indian squad would be looking to win the trap and skeet quota places in the Asian shotgun Olympic qualifier to be staged in Kuwait from January 12 to 22. India has so far won two trap quota places through Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwari Kumari.

India has already won all possible eight quota places in rifle events. It will look to win the pistol quota places in the Asian qualifier scheduled to be staged in Jakarta from January 5 to 18.

ALSO READ: Manish Narwal clinches air pistol gold in Khelo India Para Games

Some of the quota winners Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran and Sift Kaur Samra will also be part of the Asian event, some in the RPO (ranking points only) section, in a bid to retain their competitive edge.

India has so far won 13 out of a maximum possible 24 Olympic qualification spots for the Paris Games next year.

Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan will compete in both the air pistol and sports pistol events to secure the Olympic quota.

As per the rules, a country can win only one quota place in an event in an ISSF championship.

The team:

Air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj; Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Nancy, Tilottama Sen.

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran; Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil, Shriyanka Sadangi.

Air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Varun Tomar, Ujjawal Malik; Rhythm Sangwan, Surbhi Rao, Esha Singh.

25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh.

25m sports pistol: Esha Singh, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Rhythm Sangwan.

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Manavjit Singh Sandhu; Manisha Keer, Bhavya Tripathi, Shreyasi Singh.

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Munek Battula; Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan.

Related Topics

Anjum Moudgil /

Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooters Manavjit, Moudgil to make national return in Asian Olympic qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 15
    Team Sportstar
  3. National table tennis championships: Petroleum men, RBI women start favourites
    Rakesh Rao
  4. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s Test Day 2: India 186/6; Harmanpreet and Co. extend lead to 478 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Shooters Manavjit, Moudgil to make national return in Asian Olympic qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar
    PTI
  3. Aim to represent India at Olympics driving skeet prodigy Zorawar Bedi
    PTI
  4. Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Shooter loses left thumb after pistol’s gas cylinder explodes at Karni Singh Range
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooters Manavjit, Moudgil to make national return in Asian Olympic qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 15
    Team Sportstar
  3. National table tennis championships: Petroleum men, RBI women start favourites
    Rakesh Rao
  4. IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s Test Day 2: India 186/6; Harmanpreet and Co. extend lead to 478 vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment