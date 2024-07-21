MagazineBuy Print

Erik Ten Hag credits Man United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves

Since British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in February, United has not only witnessed a new hierarchy but also benefited from new ideas.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 11:49 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of 62 million euros
United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of 62 million euros | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
infoIcon

United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of 62 million euros | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Manchester United is on the front foot in the transfer market thanks to the club’s leadership making quick and decisive moves to secure new players early, manager Erik ten Hag said after the signing of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Since British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations at Old Trafford, acquiring a 25% stake in February, United has not only witnessed a new hierarchy but also benefited from new ideas.

United signed French defender Yoro on a five-year contract for a fee of 62 million euros ($67 million) on Thursday, the 18-year-old had been pursued by several top European clubs prior to his move to Manchester, including Real Madrid.

Another crucial signing was striker Zirkzee, who had an excellent season with the Serie A club Bologna last season and played for the Netherlands in the European Championship. United paid 42.5 million euros for the 23-year-old for a five-year deal.

ALSO READ: MLS- Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire

“It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive,” Ten Hag said on Saturday. “So, (the) leadership is doing a great job at this moment and that’s how we want to act as United.”

“We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then (the faster) you can work on your team.”

Yoro made a strong impression in his United debut during their 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Scottish side Rangers on Saturday, while Zirkzee, who has been given time off after the European Championship, is expected to join the squad in August.

