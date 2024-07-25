MagazineBuy Print

UEFA fines seven nations for racist and discriminatory fan conduct at Euro 2024 games

UEFA did not specify details of the incidents which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 08:39 IST , Nyon, Switzerland - 2 MINS READ

AP
Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games.
Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA ordered seven national football federations to pay fines totalling 230,000 euros ($250,000) on Wednesday for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at Euro 2024.

UEFA did not specify details of the incidents which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany.

Croatia must pay the biggest fine of 50,000 euros ($54,000) for incidents at each of its three games.

Fans of Croatia and Albania teamed up to chant anti-Serbia slogans during a group-stage game played in Hamburg. UEFA said then it would investigate the incident, and the Serbia federation threatened to quit the tournament if UEFA failed to act.

The Albania football body was fined a combined 30,000 euros ($32,500) on Wednesday for racist conduct at two games, against Croatia and Spain.

Both the Albanian and Croatian federations were fined during the tournament for fans lighting fireworks and throwing objects at the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Albania player Mirlind Daku also was banned for two games after leading fans in nationalist chants including against Serbia.

ALSO READ | Former Brazil defender Sylvinho renews contract as Albania head coach

Romania, Serbia and Slovenia also were charged with incidents at three different games. Romania was fined 40,000 euros ($43,400) and the other two must pay 30,000 euros ($32,500).

Hungary was fined 30,000 euros ($32,500) for racist fan conduct at two games and Austria was charged over one game and fined 20,000 euros ($21,700).

UEFA imposed further sanctions on Croatia, Romania and Serbia a ban on selling tickets to fans for one game away from home. Those should be served at Nations League games in September.

UEFA /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

