Olympic court in Paris to judge Israeli footballer Revivo’s ban appeal hours before first game

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday its panel of three judges will give an urgent verdict on Wednesday morning in Revivo’s appeal against FIFA.

Published : Jul 24, 2024 08:17 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Roy Revivo of Israel during training.
Roy Revivo of Israel during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Israeli football player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team’s opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday its panel of three judges will give an urgent verdict on Wednesday morning in Revivo’s appeal against FIFA.

Israel plays Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Revivo was sent off for a rough tackle when Israel played a European Championship qualifying playoffs game against Iceland in March. Israel lost 4-1 and was eliminated.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv defender was suspended for two games by Euro 2024 organizer UEFA, but Israel has not played a competitive game since March.

CAS said FIFA, which organizes Olympic football, on Monday ordered the 21-year-old Revivo to serve his ban at the Paris Games, meaning he would miss the first two group-stage games.

The court said the player and the Israeli soccer federation “request that the FIFA decision be set aside and that Roy Revivo be permitted to participate in the Olympic Games.”

