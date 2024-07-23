The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” Olympic sports, with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 24 SCHEDULE 18:30 - Football - Argentina vs Morocco 18:30 - Football - Uzbekistan vs Spain 19:00 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Samoa 19:30 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Kenya 20:00 - Rugby Sevens - France vs United States 20:30 - Football - Guinea vs New Zealand 20:30 - Football - Egypt vs Dominican Republic 20:30 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs Uruguay 21:00 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs South Africa 21:30 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs Japan 22:30 - Football - Iraq vs Ukraine 22:30 - Football - Japan vs Paraguay 22:30 - Rugby Sevens - Australia vs Kenya 23:00 - Rugby Sevens - Argentina vs Samoa 23:30 - Rugby Sevens - France vs Uruguay 00:00 - Rugby Sevens - Fiji vs United States 00:30 - Football - France vs United States 00:30 - Football - Mali vs Israel 00:30 - Rugby Sevens - Ireland vs Japan 01:00 - Rugby Sevens - New Zealand vs South Africa

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

