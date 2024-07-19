Women’s Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan LIVE telecast: When and where to watch IND v PAK

An on-song India takes on Pakistan on Friday when Harmanpreet Kaur’s women set out to defend their T20 Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka.

India has a sparkling record in the tournament’s history, having won three out of four editions of the T20 competition, and having clinched all of the editions of the 50-over iteration of the Asia Cup.

The women in blue’s record against Pakistan has also been stellar in the shortest format with 11 wins against three defeats in 14 matches so far and Kaur’s team will lean on it in addition to the rich form shown in recent outings to clinch the Group A clash here.

While India is coming off a 1-1 draw against South Africa earlier this month with the second of the three T20Is being washed out, Pakistan will be short on game-time as well as confidence since its last outing was in England in May when the host blanked them 3-0.

When and where will India women vs Pakistan women at T20 Asia Cup 2024 begin? The India vs Pakistan match at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 will begin at 7 pm IST on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka. Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India women vs Pakistan women at T20 Asia Cup 2024? The T20 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will be LIVE telecast in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, you can follow the LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan on Sportstar’s website and app. Where to watch the LIVE stream of India women vs Pakistan women at T20 Asia Cup 2024? The T20 Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will be LIVE streamed in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Moreover, you can follow the LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan on Sportstar’s website and app.

(With inputs from PTI)